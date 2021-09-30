3 Omaha residents face fraud charges over COVID loans

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three Omaha residents face fraud charges related to applications for loans intended to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to federal prosecutors.

Tamika Cross, 42, Ronnie Cross, 44, and Davida Anderson, 51, have been indicted on charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Omaha said Wednesday in a news release.

Prosecutors say the three applied for more than $2 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses that were not in operation. The trio received about $489,000 in forgivable loans, prosecutors said.

The loan program is part of a government effort to fund workers’ paychecks to keep them from losing their jobs in the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

