 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

3 Omaha residents face fraud charges over COVID loans

  • Updated
  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three Omaha residents face fraud charges related to applications for loans intended to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to federal prosecutors.

Tamika Cross, 42, Ronnie Cross, 44, and Davida Anderson, 51, have been indicted on charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Omaha said Wednesday in a news release.

Prosecutors say the three applied for more than $2 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses that were not in operation. The trio received about $489,000 in forgivable loans, prosecutors said.

The loan program is part of a government effort to fund workers’ paychecks to keep them from losing their jobs in the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omaha zoo welcomes red panda

Omaha zoo welcomes red panda

Shanu, a 2-year old female, has joined Sabal, a 4-year-old male, at the Henry Doorly Zoo, but you likely won't see them on display together.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's immersive NFT installation auction kicks off

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News