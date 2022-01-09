 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

30-year-old man dies in Omaha's first homicide of 2022

Police say officers found a man dead inside a vehicle parked outside a liquor store in southeastern Omaha Saturday night

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say officers found a man dead inside a vehicle parked outside a liquor store in southeastern Omaha Saturday night.

Police said 30-year-old Kiaris Avant was found with a gunshot wound to the head near 30th and U streets shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told police that two men were seen running north after the shooting but police did not immediately announce any arrests in the shooting.

Police Lt. Allen Straub said investigators believe Avant was targeted in the shooting, which was Omaha's first homicide of the year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: SB-L vs Cherokee girls basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News