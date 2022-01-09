30-year-old man dies in Omaha's first homicide of 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say officers found a man dead inside a vehicle parked outside a liquor store in southeastern Omaha Saturday night.

Police said 30-year-old Kiaris Avant was found with a gunshot wound to the head near 30th and U streets shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told police that two men were seen running north after the shooting but police did not immediately announce any arrests in the shooting.

Police Lt. Allen Straub said investigators believe Avant was targeted in the shooting, which was Omaha's first homicide of the year.

