4 finalists identified for Lincoln police chief job

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln officials have announced the names of four finalists who want to serve as the city's next police chief.

The finalists are retired Lincoln Police Capt. Genelle Moore, former Mesa, Arizona Police Chief Ramon Batista, San Francisco Police Department Commander Teresa Ewins, and Darryl McSwain, the police chief for the Maryland-National Capital Park Police-Montgomery County Division.

The finalists were among 31 people who applied for the job, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Everyone's application went to a consulting firm hired by the city, which worked with the mayor's office to narrow the lists to eight finalists. The search committee interviewed the eight last week and narrowed the list to four.

The new chief will replace Jeff Bliemeister, who left in January to head security at Bryan Health.

