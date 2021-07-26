4 people injured after deck collapse in suburban Omaha

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Four people were injured when a second-floor outdoor deck collapsed during a barbecue, trapping the people and leaving serious burns on one woman when a hot charcoal grill fell on her.

First responders said the incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at a home in Bellevue. Several people were on the deck when it collapsed, officials said, causing them to fall 10- to 12-feet to the ground.

Four people, including the woman with first- and second-degree burns, were taken to local hospitals. Officials said some people at the scene declined treatment.

