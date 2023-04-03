The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died following a crash near Geneva on Thursday afternoon as 40-year-old Jeffery Graham of Tobias.

In a news release Friday, Chief Deputy Mark McFarland said shortly before 4:30 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash involving a motorcycle and semi-truck at the intersection of U.S. 81 and Nebraska 41, just southeast of Geneva.

McFarland said the preliminary investigation indicates that Graham, who was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle, was attempting to cross U.S. 81 to head east on Nebraska 41 and failed to see a southbound 2019 Volvo semi-tractor trailer on U.S. 81.

Graham was transported to Fillmore County Hospital, where he died.

McFarland said Graham was wearing a helmet that was not DOT certified and did not meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

The driver of the semi, 48-year-old Martin Rojas of Santa Maria, California, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office.