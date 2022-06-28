$45,000 later, Anthony's steer statue moving to T-Bone Truck Stop in Columbus

OMAHA — The new home of the Anthony’s Steakhouse steer statue probably couldn’t have a more appropriate name.

The behemoth black bovine — which lost its perch above the popular Omaha restaurant earlier this year — now will reside at the T-Bone Truck Stop in Columbus.

Bill Lehr, a cattle feeder whose family owns the T-Bone, paid $45,000 for the steer in an online auction that ended Monday. Backes Commercial Auctioneers of Raymond, Iowa, conducted the sale, which included more than 1,200 other items from Anthony’s, which closed in January after more than 50 years of business.

“An 81-year-old cattle feeder won the auction,” Lehr said Monday. “It will put Columbus on the map.”

He bought the 8-foot-high, 14-foot-long black steer statue partly because he wanted it to remain in the state. He said he had heard rumors that it was getting interest beyond Nebraska’s borders.

Between 30 and 40 bidders participated in the steer auction, said Rod Backes, who owns the auction house with brother Randy. Of the final three serious bidders, he said, two were from Nebraska and one was from Boone, Iowa. He hadn’t determined if any other states were represented.

The steer’s new landlord was also motivated to help the fight against cancer. Restaurant owner Anthony Fucinaro is donating proceeds from the steer's sale to Scare Away Cancer, a nonprofit that helps parents with cancer and those who have kids with cancer to pay bills, buy groceries and handle other expenses.

Fucinaro’s son, also named Tony, founded the charity.

Lehr said he knows a number of people who are fighting the disease.

There was a “viewing” for the steer on Sunday before the end of the auction Monday, Fucinaro said. Lehr was there.

"We had gone to Omaha and looked at it to make sure everything was up to snuff,” he said.

He met Fucinaro at the event, and the restaurateur said the two men talked for about an hour. It was enough time for the steer’s longtime owner to figure out the icon would be in good hands.

“He’s an amazing guy. He raised cattle all his life,” Fucinaro said. “I’m glad he got it.”

The T-Bone Truck Stop is at the corner of U.S. 81 and U.S. 30 on the south side of Columbus.

“We have got the best truck stop in Nebraska,” Lehr said. “The volume of business tells you that.”

Because of the junction — and the close proximity of the Behlen Manufacturing Co., plant — the steer will have lots of company. Fucinaro plans to visit his former tenant — and, of course, its new landlord — with a bottled housewarming gift.

“I told him, ‘I’m going to come up and we’re going to have a beer,'” Fucinaro said.

