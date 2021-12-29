 Skip to main content
45 pounds of meth found in stolen car during traffic stop

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Deputies in Seward County made a surprising find after stopping a tractor-trailer — 45 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a stolen vehicle being hauled by the semi.

The incident happened Dec. 17 but was announced in a news release Tuesday. Deputies stopped the semi that was hauling eight vehicles on Interstate 80 near the Seward exit.

The news release said deputies unloaded a 2021 Infiniti SUV for further inspection and found five pounds of methamphetamine in the speaker compartment and another 40 pounds in a spare tire. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $315,000.

Further inspection revealed the Infiniti had been stolen in California.

An investigation continues.

