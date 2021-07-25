47 Nebraska school districts object to sex ed standards

The proposal has faced strong opposition from Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has no direct influence over the state board, and large crowds have attended state education board meetings.

State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt told school districts in a letter earlier this month that there would be changes in the second draft of the standards. He said that next draft will remove many of the explicit examples and make clear that discussions of sensitive health-related topics should be “thoughtfully conducted with parental input at a local level.”

“This is unfortunate as it has created a still escalating concern, and the board and I are committed to bringing that to a resolution,” he wrote.

Supporters of the standards say children should be taught scientifically accurate information to help ensure that students and families with different gender identities and sexual orientations will be more accepted and less vulnerable to depression and suicide.

Abbi Swatsworth with OutNebraska said the inclusive health standards could be “lifesaving.” OutNebraska is a nonprofit that advocates for Nebraskans who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.

