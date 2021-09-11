 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6-year-old rural NE Nebraska boy dies after ATV accident
0 Comments
AP

6-year-old rural NE Nebraska boy dies after ATV accident

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A 6-year-old rural northeast Nebraska boy has died after an all-terrain vehicle accident.

The accident occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday on a farm northwest of Hartington in Cedar County, the Sioux City, Iowa, Journal reported. The boy was operating the ATV when it went over an embankment and flipped on top of him, authorities said.

Authorities did not release the boy's name. They said he was taken to a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) to the northwest of Hartington. He was pronounced dead there.

The accident remains under investigation. Hartington has about 1,500 residents and is 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Sioux City, Iowa.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

80 homes evacuated after Mexico landslide

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Related to this topic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News