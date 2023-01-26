 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

68-year-old Omaha man killed in car crash

  • 0

A 68-year-old Omaha man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at 38th and Cuming streets.

Clarence Hadley was turning left onto North 38th Street in a 2015 Ford Escape when a westbound Infiniti G35x struck the Ford, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department. 

Both vehicles came to rest at the northwest corner of the intersection, the release said.

Medics transported Hadley to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-saving measures in progress, and he died shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said.

The 20-year-old driver of the Infiniti also was transported by medics for minor injuries. 

Nebraska bill would yield more information for county's overdose death reviews
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Like nothing we’ve seen before’: UK’s new poor forced to turn to food banks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News