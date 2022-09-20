71-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash in Wayne

OMAHA — The driver of a three-wheeled motorcycle was killed in a crash in Wayne over the weekend.
In the Saturday evening crash, a 2005 Honda motorcycle trike was westbound on Nebraska 35, the Wayne Police Department reported Monday. A 2008 Ford Focus, headed east, began turning north onto Centennial Road, directly into the path of the motorcycle, police said.
The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the car, ejecting the motorcycle driver, 71-year-old Warren Habrock of Emerson. Habrock was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.
The driver of the Ford Focus was an 18-year-old from Council Bluffs, Iowa. The Ford driver and a passenger in the car were treated at the hospital and released.
The crash is under investigation, officials said Monday.
Fifteen years after being rejected as too controversial, Malcolm X is the first Black honoree to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The organization's commission selected the civil rights icon on Monday on a 4-3 vote. Malcolm X was born Malcolm Little in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1925, the son of a Baptist preacher. His family left for Milwaukee the following year after threats from the Ku Klux Klan. While serving a prison sentence in his 20s for burglary, he converted to Islam, later changed his name and became one of the most visible figures in the civil rights movement during the 1960s. He was assassinated in Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom by gunmen who opened fire during a speaking engagement.
A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law that requires birth certificates to acknowledge paternity, as well as state policy that parents listed on birth certificates are the biological parents of the child. The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sued the state last year on behalf of Erin Porterfield and Kristin Williams, who said state officials unconstitutionally treat unmarried, same-sex couples differently than unmarried, opposite-sex couples.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has selected an interim director to run Nebraska's prison system when current director Scott Frakes steps down next month. Ricketts announced Friday that Diane Sabatka-Rine will serve as interim director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services starting Oct. 8 — the day after Frakes leaves. Sabatka-Rine has been with the department nearly 40 years. She is currently chief of operations, overseeing deputy directors for the divisions of prisons, programs, administrative services and industries. Ricketts also named Doug Hohbein as interim State Fire Marshal.. He'll take over Oct. 15 for the Chris Cantrell, who also announced his resignation earlier this month.