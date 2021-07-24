 Skip to main content
72-year-old man killed, suspect charged in Chadron
AP

72-year-old man killed, suspect charged in Chadron

  • Updated
CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been charged in the first homicide in Chadron in more than a decade.

Ian Little Moon, also known as Sage Little Moon, was charged Friday with first-degree murder and felony use of a deadly weapon in the death of John Martinez, 72, Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug said.

Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein said officers responding to a call of shots fired at a Chadron home early Friday found Martinez dead, KCSR reported.

Little Moon was arrested on the Pine Ridge Reservation by officers with the Oglala Sioux Department of Public Safety, after a stolen van authorities believed Little Moon used to flee Chadron was found abandoned 6 miles northwest of Rushville.

The last homicide in Chadron was in December 2008, when 22-year Chadron State College student Kenneth Pfeiffer Jr. was stabbed more than 50 times by his off-campus roommate Joseph Hotz, of Rushville.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCSR-AM.

