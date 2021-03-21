 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
76-year-old man shot to death in Lincoln
View Comments
AP

76-year-old man shot to death in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 76-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that police were called Saturday to a report of a disturbance and found the victim dead with gunshot wounds.

The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

Police say a 52-year-old man is jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons crime. Formal charges have not been filed.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Iowa Sen. Jim Carlin on people with differing views

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News