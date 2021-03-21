76-year-old man shot to death in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 76-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Lincoln.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that police were called Saturday to a report of a disturbance and found the victim dead with gunshot wounds.
The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of relatives.
Police say a 52-year-old man is jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons crime. Formal charges have not been filed.
