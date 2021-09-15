775 evacuees from Afghanistan expected to settle in Nebraska

About 775 evacuees from Afghanistan are expected to settle in Nebraska as part of the first group arriving in the United States, according to State Department data.

The data obtained by The Associated Press detailed how a first wave of 37,000 Afghanistan evacuees will be resettled across the country after they fled from their country when the U.S. ended its long war there and withdrew last month.

The Biden administration on Wednesday began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many are slated to be resettled in their states.

The administration has requested funding from Congress to help resettle 65,000 Afghans in the United States by the end of this month and 95,000 by September 2022. President Joe Biden tapped the former governor of his home state of Delaware, Jack Markell, to temporarily serve as his point person on resettling Afghan evacuees in the United States.

