 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
8 rabbits rescued, 25 found dead in Omaha home
0 Comments
AP

8 rabbits rescued, 25 found dead in Omaha home

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Animal control and police rescued eight rabbits from an Omaha home where more than 25 others were found dead Thursday.

Two dogs also were saved, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The Nebraska Humane Society is taking care of the rescued animals.

Animal control officers obtained a search warrant for the house after getting tipped off that the home was unsafe and unsanitary.

Animal control referred the case to the Douglas County attorney to decide whether to file charges.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Schools' virtual VIBE Academy gears up for its first year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News