8 rabbits rescued, 25 found dead in Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Animal control and police rescued eight rabbits from an Omaha home where more than 25 others were found dead Thursday.

Two dogs also were saved, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The Nebraska Humane Society is taking care of the rescued animals.

Animal control officers obtained a search warrant for the house after getting tipped off that the home was unsafe and unsanitary.

Animal control referred the case to the Douglas County attorney to decide whether to file charges.

