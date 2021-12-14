 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

81-year-old man died in accidental house fire in Bartlett

Wheeler County authorities say a house fire that killed an 81-year-old man in Bartlett last week was accidental

  • 0

BARTLETT, Neb. (AP) — A house fire that killed an 81-year-old man in Bartlett last week was accidental, according to the Wheeler County attorney.

Firefighters found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived on Dec. 9. After extinguishing the fire, they found Kenneth Lidgett dead, the county attorney's office said in a news release Monday.

An autopsy was ordered and results are pending.

The blaze started when a woodstove caught nearby combustibles on fire, according to the news release.

Bartlett is about 73 miles (117.48 kilometers) north of Grand Island.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News