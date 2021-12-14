81-year-old man died in accidental house fire in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Neb. (AP) — A house fire that killed an 81-year-old man in Bartlett last week was accidental, according to the Wheeler County attorney.

Firefighters found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived on Dec. 9. After extinguishing the fire, they found Kenneth Lidgett dead, the county attorney's office said in a news release Monday.

An autopsy was ordered and results are pending.

The blaze started when a woodstove caught nearby combustibles on fire, according to the news release.

Bartlett is about 73 miles (117.48 kilometers) north of Grand Island.

