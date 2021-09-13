9/11 changed nature of service for Nebraska National Guard members and other reserves

Since 2018, the call-up numbers have ranged between 22,000 and 25,000.

Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, a Council Bluffs native who is now the national director of the Army National Guard, said the early post-9/11 call-ups were marred by confusion and chaos.

“We had really lost the memory of how to do large-scale mobilizations with the Army National Guard,” he said. “We had not really done it since the Korean War. There was a struggle with how to do it.”

Many Guard units were undermanned and under-equipped and had to import personnel and equipment from other units, a process called cross-leveling.

Jensen commanded an infantry battalion from Minnesota through a mobilization for an Iraq deployment from 2005 to 2007. The two other battalions in its brigade had just returned from Bosnia and Kosovo, so they weren’t available to deploy.

Instead, they went to war with replacement units from Iowa and Nebraska.

“Leaders and soldiers were meeting each other (for the first time) at the mobilization station,” Jensen said.