'A lot of variables' could affect Nebraska vaccine timetable

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska still plans to make coronavirus vaccines available to the general public by late April or early May, but Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that a lot of factors could change the state's timetable.

Ricketts said the speed at which Nebraska moves through its current vaccination phase will depend on how many vaccine shipments it receives in the next few weeks and how quickly health officials can administer them. He said the state expects to see a big jump in single-shot vaccine shipments from drugmaker Johnson & Johnson next week, which could help speed up the massive undertaking.

“There's a lot of variables out there that we can't predict at this point, but we have not changed our schedule yet," Ricketts said at a news conference. State officials have said their biggest challenge in the rollout is getting more vaccines from the federal government.

Nebraska is currently focused on vaccinating residents ages 50 to 64 and people with underlying health conditions that are designated by local doctors and public health officials.