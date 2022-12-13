A rejuvenating 40-day, 700-mile trek for Kearney area man

KEARNEY — Imagine hiking 700 miles. Imagine being a 67-year-old retiree with scant hiking experience doing it alone.

No wonder Paul Schinkel’s eyes gleam as he talks about walking the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain in October. More than the miles he walked and the 20 pounds he lost, he cherishes meeting people from all over the world.

“It was strenuous and difficult,” he said of the 40-day journey, but he relished the journey and its joys.

He’d been to Europe while in the military, and he had gone to a wedding in Poland, but this was his first opportunity to truly experience a part of Europe.

“I’m not really a walker, but I just wanted to do something different and experience Europe,” he said.

Schinkel, who lives northeast of Kearney, retired last summer after doing technical maintenance for 39 years at Eaton. He began researching it a few years ago after seeing it on a PBS Rick Steves travel show.

He learned that the route, also known as the Way of St James, is a network of pilgrimages leading to the shrine of the apostle Saint James the Great in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia in northwestern Spain. Tradition holds that the apostle’s remains are buried there, but Schinkel felt called to go not for spiritual reasons, but simply for the experience.

Backpack and shoes

In July, he purchased a backpack and lightweight clothing that dried quickly. He settled on “a mid-level Keen” hiking book one size larger than he normally wears to allow his feet to expand when walking. He also needed room to wear two pairs of socks to help prevent blisters.

He trained briefly and worked up to walking about 15 miles, mostly around pastures at Cottonmill Park or north of the airport. “I’d load up my backpack and get out in the country to try to get into shape,” he said.

The Camino offers several routes in Spain, but he chose what’s considered the “traditional” one. He started in the village of St. Jean Pied de Port on Sept. 8 because he knew early fall weather would be mild, with highs in the mid-70s, with little rain. As he took his first steps, he saw a spectacular sunrise.

The trail was marked with a yellow arrow, sometimes on the ground, sometimes on a building. “People were so friendly,” he said. He quickly realized that he’d packed too much, including too much clothing. He had a one-pound Lithium battery to recharge his phone. He never used it.

A daily rhythm

He started walking each day around sunrise. “A lot of people left two hours before the sun came up, but I didn’t like walking in the dark even though I had a headlamp,” he said.

Schinkel traveled from 12 to 15 miles a day. The path was sometimes a highway, sometimes a narrow gravel path or a forest trail. It passed through fields and pastures. Sometimes it was steep and rocky.

Few hostels served breakfast, so he’d stop in a village with what he called “an open bar” and have a croissant or a roll or tostada, with coffee, for breakfast.

For lunch, he purchased bread, sausage and cheese, plus raisins or fruit, at a market and pause to eat on the camino. “I lost 20 pounds,” he chuckled. “I’m surprised I lost that much with all the bread and beer I had.”

Most villages offered beds for pilgrims. He stayed in many inns called “auberges,” which offer dormitory-style accommodations for 10 or 15 pilgrims in a room. Sometimes, rooms mixed men and women together. He paid an average of $12 a night. “If I was lucky, I got a bottom bunk. One time, I had champion snorers all around me,” he said.

Auberges frequently offered communal meals between 7 and 8 p.m. Those were among his favorite parts of the trek. “We’d all hang out and drink beer until the meal was served,” he said.

“One night, there might be people from the Netherlands, Switzerland or Germany. I met people from Australia and New Zealand. There were lots of Taiwanese on the trail. You hear their experiences, and you learn from them,” he said.

He carried a guidebook, but sometimes inns and auberges filled up, so he’d have to keep going. One day, he tried to cut his walk short because of severe thunderstorms, but he couldn’t find a bed because most other hikers had stopped early, too. He hiked five more miles to the next village and found a bed.

Rain was rare; he had just “a couple days of rain, but in one storm, my poncho was ineffective. It was flying everywhere,” he said.

New friends

He met fascinating people while walking. “You might stop and have a conversation with them and learn their whole life history in 15 minutes,” he said. “People are open and trusting on the Camino. You become friends automatically because you are on the same journey. I liken it to little fish on this tributary, all heading in the same direction.”

He met a man from New Jersey who, after walking the Camino, sold everything he had and now runs an auberge on the trail. He met a couple from Seattle who did the same thing.

“So many people had infirmities. I met a woman from Wales who had part of her left leg amputated. She strapped on a prosthetic leg every day,” he said. He met a man from Spain who was 80 years old. He saw a man with an insulin pump and a woman using a walker.

He met people who had walked the Camino three or four times, seven times, even 10 times. “Now that I’ve done it, I can see why,” he said. He never lost what he called his “electric enthusiasm” for the experience. “I had earphones, but I never once got them out. It was so stimulating to see what where I was going and who I was going to meet,” he said.

He said hiking was difficult because of the terrain. “Much of the rocks were terrible. There were uneven walking surfaces, and you had to be very careful,” he said. He was glad he had two walking sticks for assistance.

He ate octopus in Santiago and found it “very good.” He saw lots of interesting flowers and fauna. He loved the architecture in the villages. He was enamored of the countryside, the fields and forests. Sometimes he would encounter flocks of sheep.

“I’d say 10 to 15 percent of pilgrims are bicyclists, most from France or Italy. They didn’t follow the same route as walkers because sometimes it was steep and rocky, so they took a highway,” he said. He also learned that trekkers — even those who do it on a bike or a donkey or a horse — can earn a Camino completion certificate. In past times, hikers who did 100 miles got absolution for their sins, he said.

End of the road

Schinkel finished his walk on Oct. 18, 40 days after he started. Standing in front of the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, he was elated, “The fact that I made it was amazing.”

Schinkel stayed in the city for two nights to rest and spent four days sightseeing in London before flying back to Kearney Oct. 25.

For many pilgrims, walking the Camino is a religious experience. Schinkel doesn’t quite view his venture that way, but the former churchgoer said he was looking for a “greater attention to God. I can’t say I received it yet, but it gave me better appreciation for blessings I have,” he said.

“To be able to do a journey like this gave me a greater appreciation for the diversity of humanity everywhere. It was just neat to meet people all over the world and see everything. It was so different, with beautiful old buildings, plants and flowers everywhere,” he said.

He’s already perusing guidebooks for his next adventure, perhaps a five-city sweep on high-speed European trains next spring. Schinkel, who is divorced, has traveled in the U.S. a bit, but he’s also been focused on his four children and nine grandchildren and his job. This journey renewed his love of traveling, adventure and meeting new people. “Now, it’s my time,” he smiled.

“On the Camino, you get adventure, you meet people, you seek fabulous scenery,” he said. “I might try another part of it again in a couple of years.”

