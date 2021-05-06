A town renewed: Factory in tiny DeWitt, Nebraska, putting tools on the market again

“We might even be above where we used to be” under the Petersens’ ownership, said former Vise-Grip and current Eagle Grip employee Lyle Fink, 55. “These tools are the strongest on the market.”

Fink cited advances in technology and materials for the improved products. The factory produces and ships about 300 to 600 tools each day.

“For the average person, these could be the last tools you’ll ever need to buy,” said plant manager Kurtis Voelker.

As Malco intends to launch five more Eagle Grip products throughout the year, other businesses in DeWitt have benefited from the factory restarting production.

Connie Fishburn, manager of the downtown convenience store DeWitt Quick, indicated that the increased business sparked by factory employees is allowing her to explore different items to sell, including craft beer.

“It’s definitely good to see production come back and not see the building sit empty anymore,” she said.