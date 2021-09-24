'A very large cat' — Mountain lion hit, killed in Nance County

The mountain lion picked the wrong moment to emerge from the riverside woods and cross the road.

At about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, it stepped into the path of a Pontiac on the half-mile stretch of Nebraska 14 between the edge of Fullerton and the Loup River.

The high school student driving knew what she’d hit, though the cat had disappeared. And the sheriff and state conservation officer who responded found enough evidence to confirm it.

“The hood was dented in, and there was cat hair stuck in the grille,” said Nance County Sheriff Ben Bakewell. “Lots of hair.”

With an injured predator so close to town, they launched a search, notifying nearby residents and sending up a drone with a thermal-imaging camera.

They looked for three hours that night, Bakewell said, but there were too many deer, too much low-level ambient heat in the trees, too many false signals to continue.

“The next day, we found it. We went to one heat source; that wasn’t it. We went to the second heat source and that was it.”