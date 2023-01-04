 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Abortion, spending likely battles in new Nebraska session

The Nebraska Legislature began its new session Wednesday with several new members, a new incoming Republican governor and nearly $1 billion in cash

  • 0

The Nebraska Legislature began its new session Wednesday with several new members, a new incoming governor and nearly $1 billion in cash. But it faces some of the same perpetual issues over the next five months, including a likely fight over proposed abortion restrictions and what to do with that surplus money.

The session opens with a record 18 women state senators among the Legislature's 49 members. Nebraska has the country’s only one-chamber legislature and is officially nonpartisan, although lawmakers tend to identify as either Republican, Democrat or independent.

The body is currently made up of 32 senators registered as Republicans and 17 registered as Democrats.

That split looms large over the issue of abortion. A Republican-led effort last year to pass a near total abortion ban fell two votes short of garnering the 33 needed to overcome a filibuster. While it would seem that opponents of the ban retained enough seats to filibuster it again this session, some abortion-rights advocates say there’s no guarantee that the alliance of 17 lawmakers that filibustered the ban last year will hold this session.

People are also reading…

“I expect an abortion ban bill, and we will fight like hell, but Nebraskans should emotionally and strategically prepare for it to pass,” Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said in an interview last month.

Lawmakers will be working under a new executive administration beginning Thursday, when Republican Jim Pillen is sworn in as governor. Pillen replaces the departing Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was banned by term limits from seeking another term and is widely expected to be named by Pillen to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who is resigning from the U.S. Senate next week to become president of the University of Florida.

Little is expected to change in the transition of power from one man to the other, as Ricketts both endorsed and contributed heavily to Pillen's campaign.

Among some of Pillen's priorities for the new session are cutting taxes and his push to change Nebraska’s school funding formula to a per-student basis — a move opponents say could cost the state's largest urban districts up to $270 million.

Ways to curb the state’s high property and income tax burdens are likely in the coming session, as Nebraska ended the fiscal year in mid-2022 with a nearly $1 billion cash reserve, and the latest forecast predicts a balance of $2.3 billion by the end of this fiscal year this summer. While some lawmakers are calling for the surplus to be returned to taxpayers through tax relief, others have cautioned against dipping into the reserve, noting the end of federal pandemic funds coupled with inflation and a possible looming recession will mean a significant drop in tax revenue in the next two years.

But the first day of the session Wednesday held none of those conflicts. As is tradition, the day was dedicated to setting committee chairs and swearing in new members, most of whom brought their families onto the Senate floor to observe the first day of the new session.

Lawmakers approved the lone nomination of Sen. John Arch of La Vista as the new Speaker of the Legislature. Arch, a former hospital administrator, replaces former state Sen. Mike Hilgers, of Lincoln, who was elected Nebraska Attorney General in November.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight streetcar

Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight streetcar

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses. Buffett wrote a letter to the editor of the Omaha World-Herald and met with the mayor this week to lobby against the $306 million project and urge the city to let residents vote on it. But city officials are moving forward with the streetcar because they believe it will spur development, including Mutual of Omaha's planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown.

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes will be falling and wages rising as new laws take effect Sunday in numerous states. The new year will bring higher minimum wages in 23 states. More than a dozen states will enact tax cuts. The January list of new laws also includes several affecting personal liberties. Cash bail no longer can be required of people accused of crimes in Illinois. Alabama will become the 25th state to allow concealed handguns without a permit. In California, police will no longer be able to stop pedestrians for jaywalking, unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.

Man in prison for assault arrested in 2015 Omaha homicides

A 35-year-old man who was already sentenced to more than 145 years in prison for a different crime has been arrested in connection with two Omaha homicides that took place in 2015. Omaha Police said Cavin Cooper has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and several weapons charges in the 2015 shooting deaths of cousins Diondre Mitchell and Lafayette Reed. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said he hopes the arrest in the “double homicide from 2015 provides some closure for the families.” Cooper is already incarcerated for a 2018 assault when he was also convicted of being a habitual criminal. Prison records show that he was sentenced to between 145 and 170 years in that case.

Ex-boyfriend charged in death of Nebraska woman

A man is charged with murder in the death of Nebraska woman whose body was found in Kansas. The Douglas County Attorney's Office says 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, of Topeka, Kansas, was charged Friday after the body of Cari Allen, of Omaha, was found last month in a shallow grave near Topeka. Scott had previously been charged with kidnapping Allen. Prosecutors said the two had dated before Allen broke up with Scott about two weeks before she disappeared in November. Scott was arrested in Belize Dec. 7. Allen's body was found near Topeka on Dec. 21. Police have not said how she died.

South Dakota extends in-state tuition to Wisconsin, Illinois

South Dakota's six public universities plan to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Wisconsin and Illinois by next fall. The Argus Leader reports that the South Dakota Advantage plan has until now offered in-state tuition to undergraduates and graduate students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming residents. The Board of Regents voted to add Wisconsin and Illinois to the list earlier this month. Officials at South Dakota's universities say the move should boost enrollment and lead to more graduates remaining in South Dakota.

Watch Now: Related Video

Republican hardliners trigger speaker showdown in new Congress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News