ACLU: Ref failed to accommodate deaf wrestler in title match

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is urging the Nebraska School Activities Association to revise its bylaws and discipline a referee whom it said failed to accommodate the communication needs of a deaf high school wrestler, potentially costing him a state championship.

The ACLU said Tuesday that it and the National Association of the Deaf issued a demand letter to the activities association. Gering High School senior Paul Ruff was competing in the Nebraska State Wrestling Championship. Ruff uses a cochlear implant but takes it out while wrestling, leaving him completely deaf.

Ruff's advocates say he missed warnings during the championship match because the referee wouldn't lower his mask, which meant Ruff couldn't read his lips. He narrowly lost the match.

The ACLU's demand later says the NSAA violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act by failing to provide reasonable modifications.

The demand letter also seeks “reasonable damages," and asks for an apology.

A message left Wednesday with the NSAA wasn't immediately returned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0