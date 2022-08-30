ACLU talks of legal action after Nebraska high school axes journalism program

The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is demanding that a Grand Island school district reinstate its journalism program after the district abruptly shut down an award-winning student newspaper for publishing content related to LGBTQ+ issues.

Students and faculty were advised in May that Northwest High School’s 54-year-old newspaper, the Viking Saga, would be axed, as would the school’s entire journalism program. In the newspaper’s final issue, students wrote three articles — two editorials and one news story — on LGBTQ+ issues, such as Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law and the history of Pride Month.

In a letter addressed to Northwest Public Schools Superintendent Jeffery Edwards, the ACLU called the move a violation of students’ First and 14th Amendment rights, and of Title IX protections that safeguard LGBTQ+ students from discrimination.

“Simply put, the district cannot censor student journalism because district leadership disagrees with LGBTQ rights and wishes to keep students from encountering viewpoints that do not align with that perceived viewpoint,” the letter reads.

Edwards could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening. He has previously said that cutting the program was an “administrative decision,” though multiple school board members have blamed the demise of the paper on the LGBTQ+ content in the last issue.

The ACLU letter asks for a response by Sept. 12 and says that the organization will “continue to explore all available legal remedies” to rectify the situation.

The ACLU also told the district that it was obligated to retain all physical and electronic communications and documents related to the elimination of the journalism program, thus preserving evidence in case of legal action.