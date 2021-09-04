Adams County group offers new clothes to kids in foster care

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — The founders of Threads of Grace wanted to simplify what can be a tricky situation for children in foster care as well as for foster parents.

Threads of Grace provides brand-new outfits and necessities such as socks, shoes, underwear, outerwear and other items needed for Adams County children up to age 19 who are in foster care or seek shelter with enCourage Advocacy Center.

“There’s specific hoodies and specific shorts these kids all wear,” said Kelly Augustin, president of the Threads of Grace board of directors. “We want to be able to provide those here that if they chose them they can go to school and even if their home life may be totally chaotic at school they can just fit in.”

One hope is to also make life easier for foster parents, so maybe more families will consider foster care.

“We’re kind of hoping if we can just alleviate that first week of clothing and car seats and some diapers to help them get through that,” Augustin told the Hastings Tribune.