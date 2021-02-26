Advocacy group sues Nebraska over two-tiered Medicaid plan

The ballot measure extended coverage to able-bodied, working-age adults who earn too much to qualify for regular Medicaid but too little to be eligible for tax credits to help them buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The lawsuit was filed the same day that state officials said that their plans to offer prime benefits starting April 1 had been put on hold because federal officials tasked with reviewing them raised concerns.

Officials under Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts had planned to require that recipients meet “wellness and personal responsibility” goals to qualify for those benefits.

State Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley told a legislative committee Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration objected to the plan and wasn't likely to approve it in time for the rollout.

“The reality is, any direction we take at this point probably adds months to the implementation,” Bagley testified before the Legislature's Appropriations Committee.