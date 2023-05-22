An African elephant at the Omaha zoo is being relocated as part of an effort to help preserve the endangered species.

Callee, a 22-year-old male who has been at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium since 2019, will be moved to the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, the Omaha zoo announced Thursday.

Callee’s move was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ African Elephant Species Survival Plan, according to a press release from the zoo. He is expected to be moved this spring and the zoo is currently working to prepare him for transport and coordinate travel arrangements.

The move mirrors the behavior of elephants in the wild, as adult males live together in small bachelor herds while females raise calves and live in multigenerational family groups, according to the release. Male elephants typically move on after finding females to breed.

Callee fathered three calves while at the Omaha zoo: Eugenia, who was born Jan. 7, 2022, to Kiki; Sonny, who was born Jan. 20, 2022, to Claire; and Mopani, who was born March 2 to Lolly, according to the release.

The zoo also is expecting the birth of two more elephant calves fathered by Callee over the next 10 months, the release said.

One of those will be to Jayei, whose calf is due in August or September, the World-Herald previously reported. The other expecting female elephant is Omma, according to a zoo spokesperson.

The zoo’s five females, plus one male, arrived in Omaha in 2016 from Swaziland, and since their arrival, the elephants have been housed in the zoo’s $73 million African Grasslands exhibit.

In September 2017, Warren, a bull elephant in the original herd, died during a procedure. He had been the herd’s lone male until the arrival of a male named Louie that summer.

Louie was never able to reproduce with the herd’s females and was transferred to the North Carolina Zoo in 2021. By contrast, Callee led to a baby boom at the zoo, with his three calves born in the span of just over a year and two more expected.

Callee made a lasting impression on both his fellow elephants at the zoo and the elephant care staff, elephant manager Sarah Armstrong said in the release.

“While he will be greatly missed in Omaha, we are happy he will be moving to Wichita, where he will not only have the opportunity to breed, but also socialize and mentor other male elephants,” Armstrong said.

Photos: Sonny and Eugenia’s 1st birthday at Henry Doorly Zoo