After 50 years, NE Nebraska doctor has no plans to retire

Before the virus outbreak, Laflan said, the clinic saw about 25 to 30 patients every day, but that number dipped to 10 or fewer when the outbreak reached its heights. But patients are slowly starting to come to the clinic at a more rapid rate again; the Laflans have tended to 10 to 15 patients per day over the summer, he said.

Laflan Medical helped eight patients recover from COVID since the outbreak again. One patient died, Laflan said — an older patient with comorbidities.

Laflan said he is proud of how he and Lindsay have navigated the pandemic. But what Laflan is most proud of in life, he said, are his four daughters — for both who they are and the careers they’ve built for themselves.

Laflan and his wife, Cathy, raised four girls who all also have chased medical careers. Lindsay serves as a nurse practitioner at Laflan Medical Clinic; Alison is a hospitalist; Rebecca is a physical therapist; and Jennifer is a nurse practitioner. Each of Laflan’s daughters practice at different eastern Nebraska locations.

“In our family we have lots of degrees but not a whole lot of money. But I don’t regret one bit of it,” he said.