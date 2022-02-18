After accident ends his parks career, Omaha man finds work, fulfillment as glassblower

It took the slam of a Ford F-150 truck to his back to affirm for part-time artist Matthew Shrader that he was taking the right path.

No more excuses. No more worrying about insurance. He was leaving the City of Omaha Parks Department after 20 years to become a full-time glassblower.

“It might have been the universe saying, ‘You are not going fast enough,’” Shrader said. “After the accident, I never looked back. It was an easy look at how fragile life is. That’s the theme of the show, too.”

Shrader’s work with Shrader Made Glass LLC is being featured in the Lauritzen Gardens exhibition “Wonders Under Glass,” which runs through May 8.

The exhibit walks guests through the wonders of the plant cycle from seed to bloom and beyond through a series of vibrant glass installations by Shrader. It also features a section on the wonders of Nebraska’s ecosystems with imagery by Chris Helzer and plants/animals/insects by Shrader.

Shrader, 39, was cleaning up a median on Abbott Drive last June when the driver of the pickup jumped the curb and struck him from behind. The fact that Shrader had no warning that the truck was coming quite possibly saved his life, he said.

“I went flying and I wasn’t tense at all,” Shrader said. “If I had turned around and saw it coming I’m not sure I would be talking to you today. It put a lot of things in perspective in what you should do and want to do with your life.”

He’s still recovering from three broken bones in his leg. And the accident brought an end last fall to his parks career.

He’d already been blowing glass for 18 years. But he said it’s hard to give up the security of a 9-to-5 job for the more uncertain life of an artist.

Knowing what was ahead with Lauritzen helped. Shrader had been part of a show last year at the garden with several other artists from the Hot Shops, and they invited him back to do a solo show this spring.

By collaborating with a local artist, Lauritzen is presenting something for the community that is created by the community, and it is an exhibit that you can’t see anywhere else, said Mia Jenkins, director of marketing.

“We always enjoy working with someone who has an appreciation and respect for nature and its many forms. Matthew’s portfolio contains numerous pieces of work inspired by the natural world (amorphophallus, carrots, cacti, bonsai, acorns, pumpkins and more) and we knew that he would execute the subject matter of the exhibit with equal amounts of creativity and reverence,” she said.

Shrader designed parts of the show while he lay in the hospital.

In the conservatory, Shrader’s work portrays the life cycle of a plant, from the seed, to how roots form, to when it starts to bud and bloom before it dies and life starts over. In the main hall, the focus will be native Nebraska plants.

The showpiece will be a blowout penstemon plant created by garden staff that will grow over a few weeks from 2 feet to about 12, with a stem by artist Chris Kemp and buds and blooms of glass by Shrader.

“It explores the fragility of glass itself and the fragility of the ecosystem in Nebraska and the importance of taking notice of our environment,” Shrader said.

The theme has been inspiring, Shrader said, although he’s not sure what he’ll do next. He doesn’t have a big job lined up.

But that doesn’t scare him like it once did. He’ll continue to create for shows like the Rockbrook Village Art Fair. He’s doing sound therapy with his wife, Eleanore, a mental health therapist.

“I’m very grateful to be here today,” Shrader said. “Every day is not guaranteed and the flow of life goes on.”

