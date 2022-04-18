After brown winter and dry spring, experts say drought conditions could worsen this summer

Lincoln got about one-third of an inch of rain from the severe storms that rolled through the area Tuesday night.

While that qualifies as a decent rain in what has otherwise been a dry winter and spring, it's a literal drop in the bucket in overcoming current drought conditions.

Through the first two weeks of April, Lincoln has gotten less than 0.4 inches of rain. That's less than half of what it should have received by now.

That continues a dry weather pattern than stretches back to last fall. While precipitation in Lincoln was slightly above normal in March, it was way below average in the four previous months.

Since the start of November, Lincoln has seen about 3.4 inches of precipitation, including a season record for lowest snowfall. While late fall and winter are the city's driest months, normal precipitation during that time period is nearly 7 inches.

On Wednesday, city officials urged residents to begin voluntary water conservation efforts now as a potentially dry summer looms. The announcement was part of a wider effort by a consortium that includes the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District and other NRDs and water districts in eastern Nebraska.

"We need to start now conserving water, knowing that current long-term forecasts are telling us it’s going to get warmer, and we won’t have much rain,” Paul Zillig, general manager of the Lower Platte South NRD, said in a news release.

The outlook through June calls for above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation across all of Nebraska, which is not good news for a state that's already months deep into a prolonged dry spell.

Nebraska as a whole is experiencing its driest start to a year in 128 years of record-keeping, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.

The latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showed that the amount of extreme drought in the state more than doubled in the past week, going from 3.8% to 9.7%.

Snowfall slump Without a late April surprise, Lincoln will end the season with the lowest snowfall total in 123 years of records. 2021-22: 5.1 inches 1967-68: 7.2 inches 2016-17: 7.5 inches 1965-66: 9 inches 1953-54: 9.8 inches

You don't have to go far back — March 2021 — to find similar drought conditions, but the difference then was that drought conditions were improving. Now, they are steadily growing worse.

State Climatologist Martha Shulski said she doesn't see much to be optimistic about regarding current drought conditions.

"Given the seasonal climate outlooks of increased chances for warmer- and drier-than-normal conditions for spring and summer, I don't expect to see much in the way of improvements in how the drought depiction currently is for Nebraska," she said.

Shulski said she expects drought conditions to be worst in areas that have suffered longer-term dry spells, including southwest and northeast Nebraska, as well as the Panhandle.

Right now, the worst drought conditions are mostly concentrated in Greeley, Garfield, Valley and Wheeler counties in north-central Nebraska. According to the National Weather Service, the town of Greeley has gotten only 0.23 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1, while Ord, in Valley County, has gotten only 0.38 inches.

The only parts of the state not in drought are on the eastern border.

Shulski said there are parts of eastern and southern Nebraska where soil moisture is still adequate. "However, moisture reserves are nearly depleted for a large portion of the state," she said.

The latest soil moisture report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that 80% of the state has moisture levels that are short or very short.

That doesn't bode well for agriculture.

Shulski said that without timely rains, dryland crop yields could suffer greatly.

Another issue is the amount of water in rivers. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently reported that March runoff in the Missouri River above Sioux City, Iowa, was only 48% of normal.

Snowpack feeding the Platte River has been close to normal levels, "so inflows have a decent chance of being not too far from average for the springtime snowmelt pulse," Shulski said.

She said she's been asked if we could see a repeat of 2012, when the Platte ran dry in places.

"Our saving grace thus far this year has been cooler-than-normal temperatures," Shulski said. "In 2012 we had record warmth very early."

She said her biggest concern is the ongoing wildfire threat.

Nebraska has already had a number of wildfires this winter and spring, and Shulski said they are likely to continue.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

