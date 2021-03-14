After cancer treatment, woman reopens Lincoln ice cream shop

The shop will also likely see added traffic from the girls state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“I was hoping it would be a nice, easy open-up, but it could be crazy,” Green said. “The weather is nice and people are excited to not be stuck at home any more.”

“I don’t know exactly what to expect,” said Jackson Agena, who has spent the better part of the last six years making ice cream. “I’ve never seen Ivanna Cone with this much social media attention and news coverage. But we’ve handled high-capacity crowds in the past when we had lines down the block. We’ll do it again.”

Before the pandemic, Green would have staffed the weekend with 24 workers, or Cone Heads as they have come to be known. She’ll attempt to navigate this weekend with eight staff members and a few others who have signed on to help.

“We’re out of practice because we haven’t been doing this for a while,” she said. “March snuck up faster than expected. I’m excited, but also a little bit overwhelmed.”

Green spent the week making a variety of flavors. There are four flavors — sweet-cream vanilla, Dutch chocolate, cinnamon and fresh strawberry — that are always on the menu because they are the most popular.