After Parkinson’s diagnosis, guitarist learns to play again

He began physical therapy, but he credits his ability to play a guitar again to classes at the Norfolk Family YMCA suggested by his physical therapists.

Miller takes part in three different classes at the YMCA: Silver Sneakers, Rock Steady Boxing and Foundations of Movement.

“The best one that’s helped me is the foundations. It’s more intricate,” he said.

Tina Collison, group exercise director at the Norfolk Y, said Miller approached her after one of the Foundations of Movement classes where they had completed hand dexterity exercises with stress balls.

“He said, ‘I play in a band. I play guitar, but I haven’t been able to play since I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Would this help?’ I said, ‘Yes!’ ” Collison said.

Collison sent Miller home with stress balls and some exercises he could do on his own. Although he still can’t play bar chords, Miller was able to begin fretting the guitar again shortly after beginning the exercises.

Foundations of Movement works participants through a full range of motion, using all muscle groups, and combines cognitive and physical cues in an effort to help them retain or regain some movement lost through the disorder.