After two years and two-state journey, cat is back home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Nearly two years after going missing, a big black and white cat named Crookshaw is back with his Colorado family after being identified in Nebraska.

The North Platte Telegraph reported that the tuxedo cat and his owners were reunited Wednesday after the cat's identity was discovered when his microchip was scanned at Tender Hearts Veterinary Center in North Platte. He had been missing from his home in Northglenn, Colorado — 258 miles (415 kilometers) away — since May 2019.

The cat's journey began when he wandered away from his home into a woman's yard. She assumed he was a stray and took him in, then moved from Colorado to North Platte taking with the cat with her. She had dubbed him Kit Kat.

Recently the woman decided to move again, but she couldn't take the cat because of a restriction at her new place. She reached out to Sami Erickson, who operates a program to trap, neuter and return feral cats.

Erickson took the cat to Tender Hearts for a checkup. That's when it was found that the cat had a microchip.