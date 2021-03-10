Ag commodities company treasurer sentenced for wire fraud

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former treasurer for an agricultural commodities business who was accused of embezzling more than $230,000 was sentenced Wednesday to one year in prison.

The U.S. attorney's office says Omer Sagheer, 48, of Omaha, Nebraska, also faces three years of supervised release after he finishes his prison term for wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Sagheer fraudulently endorsed and deposited into his personal bank account about 10 checks that were made out to his Omaha employer, The Scoular Company.

The release said the money was spent on on a Mercedes-Benz convertible, on trips to Las Vegas and Canada and personal credit card bills. He has since paid restitution.

