Air Force general, SAC veteran, takes reins at StratCom

BELLEVUE — The torch is passed. The mantle of responsibility for the U.S. nuclear arsenal sits on new shoulders.

Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton assumed the leadership of U.S. Strategic Command from Adm. Charles Richard in a ceremony Friday at StratCom’s 3-year-old Offutt Air Force Base headquarters.

“It’s great to be back at Offutt,” said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who presided over the ceremony.

Austin said goodbye to Richard, who retired from the Navy after 41 years of service, describing him as “one of our nation’s most accomplished nuclear officers.”

Richard spent his career as a submarine officer, serving aboard four different subs, as well as multiple shore commands. He served as StratCom’s deputy commander from 2016-18 under Gen. John Hyten, then returned a year later as Hyten’s successor.

“Admiral Richard has led StratCom with vigilance and resolve at a time of evolving threats,” Austin said. “He has focused relentlessly on China’s expansion of nuclear capabilities, and on Russia’s dangerous escalatory behavior.”

Cotton comes to StratCom from the Air Force’s Louisiana-based Global Strike Command, which maintains the air-based (bomber) and land-based (missile) wings of the nuclear arsenal.

He served consecutive tours there, first as deputy commander (2019-21), then as commander (2021-22). He was replaced at Global Strike two days ago by Gen. Thomas Bussiere, who until this week was StratCom’s deputy commander.

Cotton grew up in rural Dudley, North Carolina, the son of an Air Force chief master sergeant. He followed his father into the Air Force, commissioning as a second lieutenant in 1986 upon his graduation from North Carolina State. His first assignment, Austin said, was as a missile officer at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.

Cotton later served in commands at the squadron, group and wing levels, including the 341st Missile Wing in Montana and the 45th Space Wing in Florida. He led the Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. This will be his first assignment at Offutt.

He will be the 12th person — and the second African American — to lead StratCom since the command was established June 1, 1992, to take the place of the Offutt-based Strategic Air Command.

“The fact of the matter is, we are not SAC,” he said. “SAC achieved many successes over time, including bringing about the end of the Cold War. But the post-Cold War era is over, and the competition is on again among major powers to try to shape what comes ahead. New perils are ahead of us,” Cotton said.

Within a few months, civilian analysts scouring satellite photos discovered two missile fields with a total of 230 silos under construction in the Chinese desert. Hans Kristensen, director of the Federation’s Nuclear Information Project, called it “the most significant change in the Chinese nuclear posture, ever.”Rising threats from Russia and China prompted some of Richard’s bluntest warnings during a speech in early November at a Naval Submarine League symposium.

“The Ukraine crisis that we’re in right now, this is just the warm-up,” Richard said. “The big one is coming. It isn’t going to be very long before we’re going to get tested in ways that we haven’t been tested in a long time.”

None of the threats are waning as Cotton takes over the leadership at StratCom, and there may be new ones to come as North Korea bolsters its nuclear capability and Iran works to build one.

Cotton pledged to continue StratCom’s vigilance, and added a warning.

“The importance of our mission will continue to be paramount, and the backstop of U.S. national security,” Cotton said. “We are again making it clear to any potential foe: The risks and costs of aggression far outweigh any conceivable gains.”

