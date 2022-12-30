 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded

A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food.

SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds (638 kilograms) of raw sprouts were distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound (113-gram and 1.13-kilogram) packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.

The recalled sprouts have best-by dates between Dec. 10, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023.

People who have the sprouts are advised to dispose of them.

Nebraska health officials said there have been 16 confirmed cases of people becoming ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted 15 confirmed cases of people getting sick, including two who were hospitalized. The CDC says eight cases were reported in Nebraska, six in South Dakota and one in Oklahoma. The differing number of cases provided by the two agencies could not immediately be reconciled

The CDC said there likely are many more cases among people who didn't seek medical care.

SunSprouts is based in Fremont, Nebraska.

Salmonella bacteria causes sometimes bloody diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. People with weakened immune systems, young children and older adults are especially susceptible to developing severe illnesses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

