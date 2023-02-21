OMAHA — Beginning June 15, passengers will be able to fly nonstop between Omaha and Austin, Texas, via Allegiant.

The low-cost airline said in a news release Monday that the route between Eppley Airfield and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will operate on a seasonal basis through Nov. 12. Flights will operate on Sundays and Thursdays. The Austin route marks Allegiant’s eighth nonstop destination from Omaha.

“Allegiant’s latest expansion from Eppley Airfield provides nonstop access between two exciting and dynamic cities, Omaha and Austin,” said Dave Roth, CEO of the Omaha Airport Authority, in the release.

More information, including flight times and fares, can be found on Allegiant’s website at allegiantair.com.

