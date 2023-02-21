In 2019, 54% of all flights sold by American, Delta or United were operated by one of their smaller regional airline partners with names on the livery such as American Eagle, Endeavor and United Express. Some companies operating those flights, such as Compass, SkyWest and Republic, are independent and fly for larger carriers. Others, such as Envoy and Horizon, are owned by bigger airlines.
Now, it’s a lot less likely that passengers will fly on a regional jet because pilots who worked for those airlines are leaving for more money at American, United, Delta or Southwest. A majority of American Airlines flights were with regional carriers between October 2015 and the end of 2021, according to Cirium’s data. But fewer than half have been on regional carriers in 2022.
“Depending on the relationship between the regional carrier and the main airline — American Airlines owns some of their own — they can take those same, highly skilled pilots and re-muster them to fly larger aircraft with more passengers and lower costs,” said Mike Arnot, a spokesman for Cirium. “It’s a better use of a scarce resource.”
About 1,000 American Airlines pilots retired during the COVID-19 pandemic, including many who took buyouts to leave early. Those cutbacks only made the travel recovery harder as the need to hire new pilots grew.
“COVID struck during a period in which 30 years ago we had done some of the largest hiring that we’ve ever done in our history as an airline industry,” said American Airlines CEO Robert Isom at the U.S. Travel Association Conference on Sept. 20. “So what it’s meant as pilots, I can’t fly beyond age 65, and they all retire at the exact same time.”
American said it plans to hire as many as 4,000 pilots by the end of 2023.