Alliance man happy to make saddles from home workspace

ALLIANCE, Neb. (AP) — Joe Roberts moved to the Panhandle three and a half years ago, looking for a place to bring his saddle-making enterprise Otter Creek Leather. His wife Erin, is from the area, and the chips fell that it was a good move for both.

“I married my wife and I promised her that I would bring her home one day,” he said. “It was about fulfilling that promise, but also expanding my shop. I’ve always wanted to do strictly cowboy gear, and this was a perfect market for cowboy country.”

Alliance has deep roots for saddle-making, with Newberry’s saddles started by Chenia Newberry in 1988. The entire third floor of the general story was dedicated to custom saddle makers and bridlers into nearly the 1950s.

The store kept meticulous record of the nearly 5,000 or so saddles, keeping them in small bound journals, most of which were donated to the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. Those journals tell more about the original owners in the area, such as their family history and horse history. There’s also Newberry, a 120-year old model horse made of wood and paper mâché, which stands at the entrance wearing one of the two crafted saddles the museum owns.

The store continues on as Bernie’s Hardware, making it the longest running shop in Alliance.