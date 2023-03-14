The owner of a warehouse near the Lincoln Airport that once rented space to AltEn agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging the Kansas-based ethanol plant was hundreds of thousands of dollars behind in rent and utilities.
Attorneys representing AltEn, which turned seed coated in pesticide into ethanol, agreed March 3 to pay 3801 Harney LLC a total of $189,907 to settle the suit, according to Lancaster County District Court records.
The warehouse owner leased space in a 168,000-square-foot warehouse at 3700 N.W. 12th St. to AltEn, which agreed to pay $10,893 in monthly rent, as well as $1,556 in insurance, taxes and fees.
But 3801 Harney sued when the now-closed biofuel plant failed to make a payment after it issued AltEn a termination notice in January 2022, and alleged AltEn failed to move its property out of the facility.
Based in Davey, 3801 Harney sought $225,257 in damages, interest, attorney fees and other costs
in a lawsuit filed last May.
Lancaster County District Court Judge Kevin McManaman signed off on the agreement for the lesser amount between the two entities March 9. McManaman also ordered both sides to pay their own costs and attorney fees.
The settlement comes a little more than a month after
a U.S. District Court judge froze most of AltEn’s assets, as well as those of several related companies, at the request of several seed companies that formerly supplied the ethanol plant with pesticide-treated seed free of charge.
During a court hearing in early February, attorneys for the so-called AltEn Facility Response Group,
which is leading a massive environmental cleanup effort at the site that has cost more than $28 million to date, estimated the ethanol plant had $1.8 million in savings as of October 2022.
U.S. District Court Judge Brian Buescher, who granted the request to freeze AltEn’s assets, allowed the plant to access funds for a handful of activities, including paying its attorneys and legal fees, deeming them “demonstrably necessary expenses.”
AltEn has been the subject to several legal actions, too, including a March 2021 lawsuit from the state of Nebraska alleging multiple violations of state environmental regulations that remains open in Saunders County District Court.
The plant, which operated south of Mead between 2015 to 2021, has also been sued by other vendors for lack of payment and has faced foreclosures from individuals who have purchased its delinquent property tax debt.
Photos: Mead ethanol plant
The Department of Environment and Energy ordered AltEn Ethanol near Mead to shut down in early February, dispose of millions of gallons of contaminated wastewater on the site and repair lagoons in violation of state regulations.
Unlike other ethanol plants, AltEn used treated seed instead of harvested grain for its fuel production. The byproduct from that process and wastewater near the plant have been found to carry levels of pesticides and fungicides above limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
AltEn Ethanol has been the subject of dozens of complaints since it reopened near Mead in 2015 related to an odor coming from the byproduct of its ethanol process, seen here at the beginning of the month. The byproduct has been found to carry levels of pesticides and fungicides above limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
AltEn ethanol plant is seen in this photo, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
AltEn shut down its operations on Feb. 8 after an order by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. The state found three lagoons on the site were contaminated, badly damaged and holding more wastewater than permitted.
AltEn is unique among ethanol plants in that it uses seeds pre-treated with pesticides to produce ethanol instead of harvested grain. It ceased operation on Feb. 8 after a state order.
MEAD, NEB. - 02/04/2021 - A view of Mead, including the grain elevators with Frontier Cooperative, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Emptied treated seed bags are stacked at the AltEn company in this photo taken in April 2019 during a Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy inspection. The ethanol plant near Mead used the seed to produce ethanol and the byproduct from the process to create soil conditioner sold to area farmers.
AltEn Ethanol has been the subject of dozens of complaints since it reopened near Mead in 2015 related to an odor coming from the byproduct of its ethanol process. The byproduct has been found to carry levels of pesticides and fungicides above limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
A pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant near Mead late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
A notification of environmental concern inspection report from Feb. 12, 2021, noted "flow, dark water and odor," in water pictured on University of Nebraska-Lincoln property. A pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant near Mead late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy,
University of Nebraska-Lincoln personnel using a backhoe to place bales and plastic to dam the culvert on UNL property near Mead after a pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
A notification of environmental concern inspection report from Feb. 12 noted "flow, dark water and odor," in water pictured on UNL property after a pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at AltEn Ethanol near Mead, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Water pools west of the leaking digester at Mead AltEn Ethanol on Feb. 12 after a pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
A depth finder measures flow from a leak on Feb. 12 after a pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at AltEn Ethanol near Mead late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Mead AltEn Ethanol employees use trash pumps to transport water into an emergency lagoon on Feb. 12. A pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the plant late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Mead AltEn Ethanol employees work to install a trash pump to transport water into an emergency lagoon on Feb. 12. A pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the plant late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Water exits the damaged area (blue arrow) of a 4 million-gallon digester tank at AltEn Ethanol near Mead on Feb. 12, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
A crew works to remove waste material from a culvert southeast of AltEn Ethanol on Tuesday in Saunders County.
Saunders County Supervisors David Lutton (from left), Doris Karloff and Craig Breunig listen to Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh (not seen) speak about communications with state officials about AltEn Ethanol in February in Wahoo.
An earthen dam blocks the flow of waste material in a waterway southeast of AltEn Ethanol last week in Saunders County.
Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh talks about his communication with state officials about AltEn Ethanol at a Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting in late February in Wahoo.
A crew works to remove waste material from a culvert southeast of AltEn Ethanol on Tuesday in Saunders County.
The Saunders County Board of Supervisors listens to Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh (not pictured) speak about communications with state officials about AltEn Ethanol on Tuesday during the board's meeting in Wahoo.
A crew works to remove waste material from a culvert southeast of AltEn Ethanol on Tuesday in Saunders County.
Saunders County Supervisors David Lutton, Doris Karloff and Craig Breunig listen to Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh speaks about communications with state officials about AltEn Ethanol on Tuesday during the board's meeting in Wahoo.
The AltEn plant near Mead, which the state shut down earlier this year, is shown on Aug. 25. Along with the toxic solids spread on land surrounding the site, the environmental cleanup is also focused on removing pesticides from wastewater on the site.
This 2021 Google Maps image shows a location north of Mead where AltEn's distiller's grains were stockpiled in a cornfield.
Evelyn and Stan Keiser had hoped to build a cabin on their property near a pond created by Stan Keiser's grandfather. The pond, once teeming with wildlife, is now a dead zone after pesticide-contaminated wastewater from the AltEn ethanol plant near Mead flowed downstream. The Keisers were also recently notified that their private well, which provides their drinking water, contains contaminants.
Pesticide contaminated water that has run off from the AltEn ethanol plant near Mead has been responsible for rendering Stan and Evelyn Keiser's farm pond a dead zone.
Curtis Pearson of Mead talks Thursday during a meeting at Mead Covenant Church about the troubled AltEn ethanol plant near the town.
Stan Keiser talks Thursday during a meeting at Mead Covenant Church about the troubled AltEn ethanol plant near the town.
