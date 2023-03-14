The owner of a warehouse near the Lincoln Airport that once rented space to AltEn agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging the Kansas-based ethanol plant was hundreds of thousands of dollars behind in rent and utilities.

Attorneys representing AltEn, which turned seed coated in pesticide into ethanol, agreed March 3 to pay 3801 Harney LLC a total of $189,907 to settle the suit, according to Lancaster County District Court records.

The warehouse owner leased space in a 168,000-square-foot warehouse at 3700 N.W. 12th St. to AltEn, which agreed to pay $10,893 in monthly rent, as well as $1,556 in insurance, taxes and fees.

But 3801 Harney sued when the now-closed biofuel plant failed to make a payment after it issued AltEn a termination notice in January 2022, and alleged AltEn failed to move its property out of the facility.

Based in Davey, 3801 Harney sought $225,257 in damages, interest, attorney fees and other costs in a lawsuit filed last May.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Kevin McManaman signed off on the agreement for the lesser amount between the two entities March 9. McManaman also ordered both sides to pay their own costs and attorney fees.

The settlement comes a little more than a month after a U.S. District Court judge froze most of AltEn’s assets, as well as those of several related companies, at the request of several seed companies that formerly supplied the ethanol plant with pesticide-treated seed free of charge.

During a court hearing in early February, attorneys for the so-called AltEn Facility Response Group, which is leading a massive environmental cleanup effort at the site that has cost more than $28 million to date, estimated the ethanol plant had $1.8 million in savings as of October 2022.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Buescher, who granted the request to freeze AltEn’s assets, allowed the plant to access funds for a handful of activities, including paying its attorneys and legal fees, deeming them “demonstrably necessary expenses.”

AltEn has been the subject to several legal actions, too, including a March 2021 lawsuit from the state of Nebraska alleging multiple violations of state environmental regulations that remains open in Saunders County District Court.

The plant, which operated south of Mead between 2015 to 2021, has also been sued by other vendors for lack of payment and has faced foreclosures from individuals who have purchased its delinquent property tax debt.

