Alvo board sets date for recall; mountain of scrap tires growing once again

A small-town controversy over a giant mountain of scrap tires has added a new chapter: a recall election of village board members.

And state regulators are again urging the tire recycler to remove more shredded tires after it appears the number has increased in the past couple months.

Under court order, members of the Alvo Village Board voted earlier this month to certify that a sufficient number of voter signatures had been gathered to force a recall election of two of its members, Robin LaPage, the board chair, and Larry Langer.

The recall has now been set for Feb. 15 in Alvo, a rural village of 132 residents a half hour east of Lincoln.

The board initially rejected the recall petition drive in October, prompting a lawsuit, filed by prominent Omaha trial attorney Dave Domina on behalf of recall organizers. That led to an order from a Cass County district judge compelling the Village Board to schedule the election or be held in contempt of court.

The village has been embroiled in turmoil in recent months over the scrap tire pile and its compliance with state environment and fire regulations. It followed controversies involving ownership of the town's rescue squad and the embezzlement, uncovered in 2017, of thousands of dollars of village funds.

Recall organizers accused LaPage and Langer of not doing enough to regulate the scrap tire business, whose mountain of tires once grew to more than twice the limit allowed by state law. Langer, who co-owned the scrap tire enterprise, was also accused of a conflict of interest.

In September, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy deemed that the tire pile at B-Rose Tire Recycling of Alvo had made “obvious visual progress” and had come into compliance with a consent order to reduce its scrap tire inventory to below 160,000 passenger tire equivalents, the measurement used by the agency.

But an inspection on Nov. 8 concluded that the number of scrap tires appeared to have increased, and that required fire lanes between the 20- to 30-foot-tall tire piles had narrowed or were blocked by tires.

A state inspector urged the owners of the scrap tire business to haul away the excess tires "as quickly as possible" and provide monthly reports on the progress. A state report noted that the scrap yard's tire shredding machine was inoperative but supposed to be repaired by the end of November.

Phone messages left with the operator of the Alvo scrap tire business were not immediately returned on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0