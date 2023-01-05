Amie Just: Hamlin's injury transports Brady Beran, John Gingery back to scary 2004 moment

On Monday, Lincoln East’s longtime football coach watched ESPN’s telecast in horror as Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin crumpled to the turf. He was instantly transported to the worst moment of his coaching career: when Brady Beran collapsed after a hit against Lincoln Southeast and narrowly clung to life.
“It was like I was back 18 years ago on the sideline,” Gingery told the Journal Star. “I got a sick feeling in my stomach. I don’t know if there’s anything worse for a team, for a coach or obviously for a parent.”
Sept. 24, 2004. In the third quarter, Beran and a Southeast player collided, their helmets smacking together. Beran, 17, made it to the sideline with assistance before collapsing and losing consciousness. After a call to 911 — an ambulance wasn’t on standby because of school district budget cuts — he was rushed to BryanLGH Medical Center West’s Level II trauma center. Surgery revealed the large central vein at the top of Beran’s brain separated and a major connecting vein on the left side of his brain had been ripped open. He was in a coma for weeks.
Jan. 2, 2023. In the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins on a routine play. Higgins’ helmet hit Hamlin in the chest. They both peeled themselves off the turf. Then Hamlin collapsed, falling backward. His heart had stopped. Medical personnel administered CPR and gave him oxygen. He left Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium in an ambulance bound for the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s Level I trauma center. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and remains in critical condition. The world still waits for further updates and prays for positive news.
Same font, different sentence. Brain injury, cardiac event. Terrifying all the same.
“It was a tough, uphill battle ever since I left the field 18 years ago,” Beran told the Journal Star.
He wasn’t watching Monday’s game until his wife, Amber, called him over to the TV as paramedics began performing CPR on Hamlin.
“I knew it was different if they were applying CPR. And then I saw the ambulance,” Beran said. “Immediately I thought to my parents, my teammates and the fans and everyone there that 18 years ago watched me leave Seacrest Field in an ambulance.”
The Buffalo-Cincinnati game was indefinitely postponed after the ambulance left the field, something Beran appreciated. In his case, the game continued after his injury.
The meaningless final score: Lincoln Southeast 28, Lincoln East 3.
“I just remember watching the ambulance drive away,” Gingery said. “I just turned around and started praying and just said, ‘God. I don’t want to be here and I don’t want to be in charge of this. But if this is my quest, this is what I’m gonna do.’
“It was terrible. They’re telling you, ‘Well, you gotta regroup and finish this game.’ That was a tough decision. I had nothing to do with that. The kids were in tears. The cheerleaders were in tears. We took a knee, said a quick prayer and finished the game. That was obviously the least of our worries. Everybody was worried about Brady. We’re trying to play a game and we’re hoping he’s gonna be OK, but we had no idea.”
Beran was ultimately OK, but “it could have gone the other way real easy,” Gingery said.
Beran stared death in the face for weeks. He needed five surgeries, had a significant chunk of his skull removed, developed pneumonia, and, at times, had issues with his feeding tube. Beran was discharged from BryanLGH in late October and spent two months at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, where he slowly relearned how to do nearly everything: sit, stand, walk, talk, eat, read.
Beran remembers none of that. Not the day before his injury. Not the months before. Not the months after, either. The lengthy gap in his memory spans between the summer of 2004 and December of that year, right before he was discharged from Madonna.
There were many things Beran “wasn’t supposed to” accomplish. Graduating high school on time. Getting a college degree at all, let alone doing so in five years.
Now, he's married and he and Amber have a 3-year-old daughter, Eliana. Beran works for a credit union in Wisconsin, where he lives with his family. He is also a motivational speaker and is set to have a book published later this year.
Beran credits the widespread support he and his family received after his injury with helping him get to where he is today.
“We definitely felt the love and outreach, support and prayers from the community,” Beran said. “That meant the world to us, and that has helped me have such a strong recovery. We’re every day grateful and thankful. Without God’s grace and those prayers and support, I wouldn’t be where I am.”
Beran hopes the same holds true for Hamlin — that he’ll be able to find the strength to propel his recovery from the millions who’ve wished him well with thoughts and prayers, and the hundreds of thousands who’ve donated more than $6.6 million to his toy drive fundraiser as of Wednesday evening.
In the interim, Beran urges everyone to support Hamlin as they supported him: “We need to remember to keep him in our thoughts and prayers and do what we can to support him and his family.”
But now, as Gingery and the Beran family painfully learned, we wait.
The waiting, Gingery says, is the hardest part.
“You just keep praying for him and his family,” Gingery said. “Hopefully it’s going to come out the way we want it to come out, but we just have to wait and see.”
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses. Buffett wrote a letter to the editor of the Omaha World-Herald and met with the mayor this week to lobby against the $306 million project and urge the city to let residents vote on it. But city officials are moving forward with the streetcar because they believe it will spur development, including Mutual of Omaha's planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown.
Taxes will be falling and wages rising as new laws take effect Sunday in numerous states. The new year will bring higher minimum wages in 23 states. More than a dozen states will enact tax cuts. The January list of new laws also includes several affecting personal liberties. Cash bail no longer can be required of people accused of crimes in Illinois. Alabama will become the 25th state to allow concealed handguns without a permit. In California, police will no longer be able to stop pedestrians for jaywalking, unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.
A man is charged with murder in the death of Nebraska woman whose body was found in Kansas. The Douglas County Attorney's Office says 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, of Topeka, Kansas, was charged Friday after the body of Cari Allen, of Omaha, was found last month in a shallow grave near Topeka. Scott had previously been charged with kidnapping Allen. Prosecutors said the two had dated before Allen broke up with Scott about two weeks before she disappeared in November. Scott was arrested in Belize Dec. 7. Allen's body was found near Topeka on Dec. 21. Police have not said how she died.
A 35-year-old man who was already sentenced to more than 145 years in prison for a different crime has been arrested in connection with two Omaha homicides that took place in 2015. Omaha Police said Cavin Cooper has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and several weapons charges in the 2015 shooting deaths of cousins Diondre Mitchell and Lafayette Reed. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said he hopes the arrest in the “double homicide from 2015 provides some closure for the families.” Cooper is already incarcerated for a 2018 assault when he was also convicted of being a habitual criminal. Prison records show that he was sentenced to between 145 and 170 years in that case.
South Dakota's six public universities plan to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Wisconsin and Illinois by next fall. The Argus Leader reports that the South Dakota Advantage plan has until now offered in-state tuition to undergraduates and graduate students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming residents. The Board of Regents voted to add Wisconsin and Illinois to the list earlier this month. Officials at South Dakota's universities say the move should boost enrollment and lead to more graduates remaining in South Dakota.
Brady Beran poses for a photograph on the campus of University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2011. Seven years before, the former Lincoln East football player suffered a brain injury during a game against Lincoln Southeast.
During the Fremont Family YMCA's Volunteer/Donor Appreciation Night in 2012, Brady Beran talks with the audience about his path to recovery following a traumatic injury while playing football at Lincoln East in 2004.