Amie Just: Hamlin's injury transports Brady Beran, John Gingery back to scary 2004 moment

John Gingery’s mind flashed to 2004.

On Monday, Lincoln East’s longtime football coach watched ESPN’s telecast in horror as Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin crumpled to the turf. He was instantly transported to the worst moment of his coaching career: when Brady Beran collapsed after a hit against Lincoln Southeast and narrowly clung to life.

“It was like I was back 18 years ago on the sideline,” Gingery told the Journal Star. “I got a sick feeling in my stomach. I don’t know if there’s anything worse for a team, for a coach or obviously for a parent.”

Sept. 24, 2004. In the third quarter, Beran and a Southeast player collided, their helmets smacking together. Beran, 17, made it to the sideline with assistance before collapsing and losing consciousness. After a call to 911 — an ambulance wasn’t on standby because of school district budget cuts — he was rushed to BryanLGH Medical Center West’s Level II trauma center. Surgery revealed the large central vein at the top of Beran’s brain separated and a major connecting vein on the left side of his brain had been ripped open. He was in a coma for weeks.

Jan. 2, 2023. In the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins on a routine play. Higgins’ helmet hit Hamlin in the chest. They both peeled themselves off the turf. Then Hamlin collapsed, falling backward. His heart had stopped. Medical personnel administered CPR and gave him oxygen. He left Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium in an ambulance bound for the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s Level I trauma center. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and remains in critical condition. The world still waits for further updates and prays for positive news.

Same font, different sentence. Brain injury, cardiac event. Terrifying all the same.

“It was a tough, uphill battle ever since I left the field 18 years ago,” Beran told the Journal Star.

He wasn’t watching Monday’s game until his wife, Amber, called him over to the TV as paramedics began performing CPR on Hamlin.

“I knew it was different if they were applying CPR. And then I saw the ambulance,” Beran said. “Immediately I thought to my parents, my teammates and the fans and everyone there that 18 years ago watched me leave Seacrest Field in an ambulance.”

The Buffalo-Cincinnati game was indefinitely postponed after the ambulance left the field, something Beran appreciated. In his case, the game continued after his injury.

The meaningless final score: Lincoln Southeast 28, Lincoln East 3.

“I just remember watching the ambulance drive away,” Gingery said. “I just turned around and started praying and just said, ‘God. I don’t want to be here and I don’t want to be in charge of this. But if this is my quest, this is what I’m gonna do.’

“It was terrible. They’re telling you, ‘Well, you gotta regroup and finish this game.’ That was a tough decision. I had nothing to do with that. The kids were in tears. The cheerleaders were in tears. We took a knee, said a quick prayer and finished the game. That was obviously the least of our worries. Everybody was worried about Brady. We’re trying to play a game and we’re hoping he’s gonna be OK, but we had no idea.”

Beran was ultimately OK, but “it could have gone the other way real easy,” Gingery said.

Beran stared death in the face for weeks. He needed five surgeries, had a significant chunk of his skull removed, developed pneumonia, and, at times, had issues with his feeding tube. Beran was discharged from BryanLGH in late October and spent two months at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, where he slowly relearned how to do nearly everything: sit, stand, walk, talk, eat, read.

Beran remembers none of that. Not the day before his injury. Not the months before. Not the months after, either. The lengthy gap in his memory spans between the summer of 2004 and December of that year, right before he was discharged from Madonna.

There were many things Beran “wasn’t supposed to” accomplish. Graduating high school on time. Getting a college degree at all, let alone doing so in five years.

Now, he's married and he and Amber have a 3-year-old daughter, Eliana. Beran works for a credit union in Wisconsin, where he lives with his family. He is also a motivational speaker and is set to have a book published later this year.

Beran credits the widespread support he and his family received after his injury with helping him get to where he is today.

“We definitely felt the love and outreach, support and prayers from the community,” Beran said. “That meant the world to us, and that has helped me have such a strong recovery. We’re every day grateful and thankful. Without God’s grace and those prayers and support, I wouldn’t be where I am.”

Beran hopes the same holds true for Hamlin — that he’ll be able to find the strength to propel his recovery from the millions who’ve wished him well with thoughts and prayers, and the hundreds of thousands who’ve donated more than $6.6 million to his toy drive fundraiser as of Wednesday evening.

In the interim, Beran urges everyone to support Hamlin as they supported him: “We need to remember to keep him in our thoughts and prayers and do what we can to support him and his family.”

But now, as Gingery and the Beran family painfully learned, we wait.

The waiting, Gingery says, is the hardest part.

“You just keep praying for him and his family,” Gingery said. “Hopefully it’s going to come out the way we want it to come out, but we just have to wait and see.”

