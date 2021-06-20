Amtrak resumes daily service in Lincoln after virus break

It also enabled Amtrak to recall over 2,000 workers nationally that it put on furlough while service was decreased, Magliari said, including conductors, engineers and service people.

Amtrak provides an important service, he said, because for many different reasons, some Americans need or prefer passenger trains as an alternative to long road trips and flights.

“For a lot of people, roads like I-70 and I-80 are pretty arduous these days,” Magliari said, citing semi trucks, speeding cars and distracted drivers as potential dangers on the interstate highway system.

He said the California Zephyr is particularly special because of the unique vantage it offers of the American West, taking riders to places that cars cannot reach, presenting beautiful mountain and canyon vistas.

And with full service returning, Magliari said, passengers can leave and return on any day, adding flexibility to their experience.

That’s important to Frank Derryberry, who frequently rides the trains from Lincoln to Denver to visit family. On Friday morning he boarded his second Amtrak train this month.