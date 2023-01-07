Anna’s Place shines a red light on Omaha’s pioneer madam

Omaha cocktail lounge Anna’s Place pays homage to the madam whose brothels shaped Omaha during the city’s rough and storied infancy.

In the late 1800s, downtown Omaha was booming with people, corruption, gambling, prostitution and lawlessness. At the center of it all was the brothel run by madam Anna Wilson, fondly known as “The Queen of the Underworld.”

Police and government turned a blind eye to Omaha’s seedy area, known as the Burnt District, until Nebraska’s adoption of the Red Light Abatement law in 1911, coincidentally the year of Wilson’s passing.

The spirit — and spirits — of the Burnt District have been making their way back into the public eye, with Wilson and Washburn opening in 2013 and Anna’s Place opening last May.

Anna’s Place is inside the Hotel Indigo at 18th and Dodge streets. IHG Hotels approached Jill Cockson to create a small bar connected to the lobby.

“I think small is the future,” said Cockson, who has developed many bars in Lincoln and Kansas City, Missouri, with low-capacity business models that favor hospitality.

Primary owner Devon Mundt operates Anna’s Place, while Cockson tends to her other bars in Kansas City. The two met at the U.S. Bartenders Guild 10 years ago.

“(IHG Hotels) wanted to do an original and unique neighborhood concept. That’s their thing,” Cockson said. “I knew there was a great story with the Burnt District and Anna Wilson. So that was our launching pad for the concept. Then I called Devon, and Devon’s been on board ever since.”

The doorway to the lounge is marked with a color-coded light. Green indicates it’s open for more patrons; red means it’s reached capacity.

“I want every person who walks through the door to have a spectacular hospitality experience. And if we’re not prepared to give that, we shouldn’t be letting people in the door,” said Cockson.

Once inside, there’s no mistaking the bar’s theme.

Red light beams down, draping the room in crimson, while a “call me” neon sign hangs next to an early 1900s crank telephone.

Dozens of sultry sketches by local artist Watie White line the walls. According to Mundt, the graphite drawings are of seven local burlesque dancers depicted crudely to resemble napkin drawings.

“Without bombarding everybody who walks through the door with the history of the place, there are just enough Easter eggs around to stir people’s curiosity,” said Cockson.

The Easter eggs continue on the cocktail menu.

“The entire list of old-fashioneds is a bunch of different madams from all across the country,” said Mundt, including Texas’ Fannie Porter and Colorado’s Mattie Silks.

Other drinks are dubbed Devil’s Staircase, Underworld Exorcism and Nine Feet Under, a reference to the nine feet of concrete Anna is buried beneath at her request, so the “respectable” women wouldn’t try to move her body from Prospect Hill Cemetery.

One notable drink is the Necromancer, an absinthe concoction that is rough around the edges and sweet at the center. It’s a more complex version of Bee’s Knees. It has an herbal, citrusy taste with hints of pine, honey, black licorice, mint and rosemary.

The rosemary taste comes from the rosemary hard candy Mundt makes in-house, and it saturates the drink gradually. The black licorice notes are from absinthe, a popular and misunderstood drink in Anna’s time until it was outlawed in 1912.

Absinthe, a mix of wormwood, anise and fennel, has been legal in the U.S. only since 2007. The hysteria surrounding the green elixir was due to the belief that it was a hallucinogen.

Wormwood contains the compound thujone, which can cause hallucinations and convulsions. Still, the amount necessary for it to produce these effects is so high that alcohol poisoning would surely take you out first.

In addition to the drink names, Anna’s Place also features liquors from women-owned companies, indicating them with pink dots on the bottles.

“I believe it starts a conversation of women doing things in a male-dominated industry,” said Mundt. “A woman’s the reason that I own my bar. A woman’s the reason that I know everything about whiskey. Hell, a woman’s the reason I started drinking.”

Another popular drink, Burnt District, is a smoky spin on the Boulevardier with a bittersweet whiskey made for sipping.

“This is a drink you order at the last call,” warned Mundt as he prepared one. The cocktail is small but mighty.

Islay Scotch and a smoked saline solution give it a bite, while Campari and sweet vermouth balance and sweeten the drink.

Its namesake, the Burnt District, was east of Creighton University near the modern-day Capitol District and was dotted with opium dens, saloons and brothels run out of shacks known as “cribs.”

The current location of the Omaha World-Herald building was once the site of a saloon with a stage in the basement dubbed “The Park.” An Omaha Daily News drawing of the Park Theater (1898-1904) labeled it “a reeking den of iniquity.”

In the pioneer years, Omaha had its fair share of nefarious figures, but there was a dichotomy to Anna Wilson. Despite Anna’s morally abhorrent reputation, she was a philanthropist and gave back to the city however she could.

“She might have worked in an industry that not everybody’s in love with, but at the same time, she was taking care of the broken, the elderly, the children,” Mundt said.

The first emergency hospital in Omaha was given to the city by Anna Wilson days before her death in 1911. It had been one of the fanciest houses in town. Her last act was writing a check for $500 toward remodeling it for hospital use.

Much of Anna’s history has disappeared. The hospital was shut down in the 1940s, and the site is now a merge lane to Interstate 480. Anna and women like her were omitted from history, which makes honoring them even more important.

“Her legacy is important because it’s 2023 and were still talking about women having autonomy over their bodies,” said Cockson. “In a more conservative area like Nebraska, I think prompting these conversations is important.”

Anna’s Place has an inviting and intimate feel that allows patrons to let their guard down. Adding to the lounges’ open-minded overtone, the back corner of the lounge features an anonymous confessional.

“Anna Wilson preached that values are up to your personal definition,” said Mundt. “It’s not how society tells you to define it.”

The Lincoln Journal Star's top photos from 2022