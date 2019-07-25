BANCROFT, Neb. -- The 54th annual Neihardt Day celebration will take place Aug. 4 in honor of John G. Neihardt, poet and author of many works, including "Black Elk Speaks."
The free outdoor event featuring vendors, food, speakers and music will take place at the Neihardt State Historic Site, 306 W. Elm St., in Bancroft. Visitors also will be able to visit the museum, view Neihardt's study and walk the Sacred Hoop.
A program beginning at 1:30 p.m. includes a presentation titled "The Origins of American Environmentalism" to address an eco-philosophy topic that was important to Neihardt's work, "Music of Germanic Lands" by David Marsh in acknowledgement of Neihardt's family background, and readings of some of Neihardt's poems by Neihardt Foundation board members.
For more information, call 888-777-4667 or (402) 648-3388 or visit www.neihardtcenter.org.