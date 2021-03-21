Apartment residents displaced by fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Residents of 12 units of an apartment complex in Omaha are out of their homes after a fire.

The blaze broke out Saturday afternoon at the Fontenelle Hills Apartment complex. WOWT-TV reports that authorities believe improper disposal of smoking materials is to blame.

The fire began in one of the units then spread into the attic and into other units, causing the roof to collapse. The building was constructed in the 1970s, before sprinklers were required.

A few people were treating for smoke inhalation but no serious injuries were reported.

The building was a total loss.

