 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apartment residents displaced by fire in Omaha
View Comments
AP

Apartment residents displaced by fire in Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Residents of 12 units of an apartment complex in Omaha are out of their homes after a fire.

The blaze broke out Saturday afternoon at the Fontenelle Hills Apartment complex. WOWT-TV reports that authorities believe improper disposal of smoking materials is to blame.

The fire began in one of the units then spread into the attic and into other units, causing the roof to collapse. The building was constructed in the 1970s, before sprinklers were required.

A few people were treating for smoke inhalation but no serious injuries were reported.

The building was a total loss.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WOWT-TV.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News