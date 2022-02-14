 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made in fatal July shooting in Omaha

Omaha police have made an arrest in a killing that happened in July

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have made an arrest in a killing that happened in July.

Police on Monday announced the arrest of a 26-year-old Omaha man jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with a shooting on July 4 that killed 19-year-old Jazsmine Washington. She was found with a gunshot wound and died later at a hospital.

Four other people were also injured by gunfire.

