Arrest made in fatal July shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have made an arrest in a killing that happened in July.

Police on Monday announced the arrest of a 26-year-old Omaha man jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with a shooting on July 4 that killed 19-year-old Jazsmine Washington. She was found with a gunshot wound and died later at a hospital.

Four other people were also injured by gunfire.

