Arrests made in deadly home invasion in Omaha; victim ID'd

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have identified a man killed in a home invasion shooting and announced the arrests of two men in the case.

Officers sent Monday night to an apartment in northeast Omaha, just east of the Country Club neighborhood, found a man fatally shot in a vehicle outside the apartment, police said Tuesday in a news release. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Diego Vicharra, was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that two men broke into the apartment and a fight ensued inside, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Three men then left the apartment, witnesses said, and shots were fired just outside the building.

Investigators soon developed information on a suspect, 41-year-old Patrick Keenan, who was arrested hours after the shooting in neighboring Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and weapons counts, police said.

Another suspect, 27-year-old Robert Bailey, was arrested in Omaha on suspicion of burglary and a weapons count for his role in the home invasion. He is not considered a suspect in the killing of Vicharra, police said.

