Artist hangs paintings on fence posts before move to gallery

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Jean Wellborn didn’t hang her acrylic portraits on a gallery wall in 2015.

Nor did she put them on a wall in her home.

Instead, she hung her paintings on fence posts in Holt County as a way to honor her outdoorsman grandfather, Raymond Dobias, who had died in 2014. Each portrait features the face of a tough country person.

The artwork remained outdoors for more than 500 days.

Later she’d write: “I wanted the same land, weather and environment that had shaped the lives of the people living there to dictate the paintings’ fate as well.”

Was it disrespectful to leave them outside?

“It didn’t take long before I realized, it is a privilege to age and grow in the country, and like my grandfather, there was no place else they’d rather be,” she wrote.

The Fremont Tribune reports that this month, the public can see Wellborn’s paintings in an exhibit called “500 Days” at Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont. An artist’s reception is set from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at 92 W. Sixth St. Admission is free. The exhibit is in the Hinds Gallery of the FAAA building.

Guests also may view works in Katie Petersen’s “Snapshots” exhibit in the Dugan Gallery.

Wellborn’s portraits are displayed in a circle — just as they were on a Holt County ranch. Her photographs and other artwork grace gallery walls surrounding the circle. Paragraphs of Wellborn’s story are displayed in frames in between artworks on the wall.

A small town kid, Wellborn later married her high school sweetheart and they moved to a big city. They returned for her grandfather’s funeral.

Dobias was a veteran and a talented mechanic and carpenter. He was a quiet man, who ran the farm into his 80s.

“He was responsible for decades of harvests, brought up seven kids, and had truly made a difference to others,” she wrote.

Back home, Wellborn readily saw the contrast between small-town life and big city living.

The small town where she grew up had no stop lights. People knew the names of everyone they met in the grocery store and offered the same friendly finger wave while driving past each other.

After months of thinking about her grandfather and how much being in the country had defined him, she set out to paint 12 portraits — “A clock face of lives and stories ready to take a stand against time.”

The portraits, placed on posts in a secluded area of an uncle’s farm, also are meant to honor the culture of rural Nebraska.

Wellborn and her husband made many trips back home to visit family and check on the paintings.

She found that the lavenders and pastels in one painting shone brightly amid purple-colored flowers that bloomed in the spring. A man in red basked in warm autumn shadows.

“There were no two times that I visited that were the same,” she wrote. “Paintings that were withdrawn in one season stood out in the next.”

The 500 days passed. The paintings were taken down in June 2017 — 655 days after they’d been put into place.

Wellborn learned many lessons.

She not only spent time checking on the paintings, but more importantly spent time with people she loves.

“I learned about light and seasons and priorities,” she’d write. “I was able to observe Nebraska in all of its unique and powerful beauty and see it directly transferred onto the faces of people lucky enough, and tough enough, to live here.”

Wellborn appreciates the opportunity to display her work in the FAAA building.

“I’m really proud to show ‘500 Days’ at Gallery 92,” Wellborn told the Fremont Tribune. “I hope people come to experience my vision of recreating the outdoor installation in this wonderful gallery space.”

Wellborn invites the public to see the exhibit.

“I think people will benefit from this show by stepping back from the noise of today and immersing themselves in this experience with me,” Wellborn said. “It was very personal, but also so universal. I think many viewers will recognize a familiar face in the cast. ‘500 Days’ honors aging, changes, and the beauty of Nebraska. I can’t wait to share it with the viewers.”

