As Ukraine fights for survival, extended families in Lincoln unite in prayer

She and her family know well the stark beauty of their homeland: endless blue skies hovering above amber waves of grain sweeping to the horizon. Breathtaking architecture lining rows of lush lilacs and stately trees. Smiling faces bustling about crowded sidewalks.

The view from Kyiv’s Independence Square in Ukraine was so different just two years ago.

That’s when Emily Stepanyuk, a freshman journalism major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and her family last visited their country, last saw all the bustling bazaars and happy faces.

Now those laugh lines have given way to frowns. Her father comes home sometimes as late as 2 or 3 a.m. to his wife, a mother expecting her seventh child, working through endless phone calls — the uncertainty of whether the rest of his family is still alive — haunted by the millions of Ukrainian children struggling to survive the daily assault of Russian bombs and bullets.

Every time her father checks his social media or her mother receives a phone call from home, the stories deepen their frown lines. The stories of limbs being torn off, mothers and children fleeing for their lives, husbands and fathers dying on the front lines, children’s and maternity hospitals being bombed, the helpless elderly being left behind.

Had the Stepanyuks not left for America, they would be living that nightmare.

“It’s been rough. I try not to think about it, because then it just goes into a rabbit hole,” says Emily, a first-generation Ukrainian American teenager.

So much of the time, she feels helpless, stuck working and studying, unable to do anything for her people back home, juggling a full-time academic schedule and working at her father’s trucking company.

Despite being born in America, she was raised as a Ukrainian: eating borsch, never walking into someone’s home with shoes on, listening to Ukrainian folktales at bedtime, speaking Ukrainian before knowing a word of English.

“It’s upsetting and really hard seeing not only the Ukrainian people suffering, but also how it affects my family here,” she says.

* * *

The story of how Emily Stepanyuk's family ended up in Lincoln — a city 5,000 miles from its ancestral home — started 33 years ago when her great-grandmother and great-aunt came to America in 1989 to escape religious persecution.

“They came here for the American Dream. A better life and better jobs,” Emily says.

Her parents arrived in 1996. They didn’t know much about America, but decided that if the Lord brought them to Lincoln, then that was where they would stay. They had heard something improbable: In America, you could practice any religion you wanted and nobody would bother you.

So, 26 years ago, with a single suitcase and $400, her parents set sail for this new land, leaving behind dozens of close relatives.

Once they settled in, they quickly realized they didn’t have a church to go to where their language was spoken. Because their faith was so vital, they began to gather and hold small services with a few other families who also had come from Ukraine and Belarus. That church, eventually named the House of Prayer, opened its doors with 15 members. Today, it boasts more than 350.

Since Feb. 24, when Russia officially invaded Ukraine, the members have been glued to the news, desperately seeking information and updates on the situation in their beloved homeland.

To help their fellow countrymen, to maintain their Christian spirit, Ukrainians in America are sending missionary and relief teams to the border to comfort, organize and help the Ukrainian people to safety.

“We are helping evacuation efforts in Mariupol, Gorodyanka, Gostomel and other difficult places where people are suffering and have direct needs,” says Emily’s father, Oleg Stepanyuk. “We support the chaplain ministry in Kyiv that ministers to the troops on the front lines and to the families of the fallen soldiers. We are helping the effort of setting up mobile field hospitals and providing humanitarian aid to the refugee hubs in western Ukraine and eastern Poland. We have and are sending missionary teams to help transport people from the war zone to the refugee hubs and then to the places for their long-term resettlements.”

Emily’s mother, Natalia Stepanyuk, also is broken over the state of her homeland.

“It’s horrible that people are dying. People and children,” Natalia says. “Buildings are being destroyed, everything that was built and everything that people lived in. It’s all left behind as people flee. Imagine if there was bombs being dropped on you and everywhere around you.”

It has hit the father the hardest. The daughter can see how devastated he is, how hard he’s working to help in every way he can.

“This is the country I grew up in,” Oleg says. “It will always be home and there will always be freedom in our hearts. That is not something you can take away with force. We will continue to pray and show our support, even when it is hard to stay hopeful.”

Every evening, when it seems there’s no end to the horror, the father and mother kneel at the bedside with their children, praying for their loved ones, praying for their country.

And they pray, too, for something else — they pray for the Russian people.

* * *

On a recent Sunday, Emily and her family sat in the church founded by her grandfather. They and hundreds of parishioners listened intently as the deacon gave each of them some strongly worded spiritual advice:

“No one should be hating the Russians. Instead, we should be praying for everyone. Rather than being divided during times like these, we need to stand united and do everything we can do to help.”

Emily has faith that she will one day visit Ukraine again. She will look out onto a restored city, filled with the sights and sounds of daily life. And she will see the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag flying high — after all the missile explosions and all the tanks and all the bombs.

“It’s more than just a flag,” says Emily. “It’s a symbol of hope and perseverance.”

She still remembers vividly what it was like just standing there with her family gazing out across their homeland, seeing how broad and blue the sky was that afternoon, how endless the sweep of the yellow wheat field.

Emily pauses.

“You know what I’m talking about,” she says. “Those colors are the colors of our flag.”

