Assembling this puzzle was no easy feat

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Visitors to Gerald “Jerry” and Linda Dahlkoetter’s Norfolk home might find themselves a little puzzled by the scene inside.

That’s where the final touches are being put on the “World’s Largest Puzzle” as the 51,300-piece project is prepared for assembly and public display.

“We’ve got these glued,” Linda said as she points to what looks like a stack of individual puzzles on the floor near the entrance.

Jerry, who is a resident of the Norfolk Veterans Home, embarked on a challenge in late April 2021 to assemble the project produced by Kodak and Cra-Z-Art. The puzzle consists of 27 separate segments that, when assembled, create a giant puzzle measuring 6 feet tall and 28 feet long.

A longtime puzzle enthusiast, Jerry said he had set his focus on assembling a giant puzzle after his grandson mentioned finding one made by Disney several years ago. By the time they had raised the $600 to purchase it, a puzzle nearly 10,000 pieces larger was available. They opted to get the larger one.

When he got the puzzle last year, Jerry put out word to see if any volunteers in the community would like to help be part of the project. The response was immediate.

“There were a lot of people that volunteered to help me,” Jerry told the Norfolk Daily News.

The volunteers who took puzzles were Lonnie and Andrea Young; Doug and Julie Holmberg; Cindy Wilkins; Katie Colsden; Katherine, Will and Sara Perrigan; Devin Wartz; Barb Forslund; Kristie Arnold; Madelin Nelson; Steve and Phyllis Dahlkoetter; Chloe and Lexi Monaco; Hannah Veskrna; Marilyn Blunck; Candy Downey; Roxann Fox and Britney and Jarad Dahlkoetter.

The volunteers were given large boards on which to assemble the segments. One volunteer assembled six. Most others did one. Some, for personal reasons, were unable to finish the segments they began, but the Dahlkoetters said they were grateful for their willingness to help with the project.

“I could do one in maybe a week and a few days,” Dahlkoetter said. “There’s one lady that did hers in less than a week.”

Jerry assembled seven segments, a feat made more challenging at the veterans home by the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

“Every time a new case would come down, they’d make us quarantine to our rooms,” Jerry said. “I was putting my puzzles together out in the TV room, and you couldn’t go out there then. They’d have that locked for a week or so.”

COVID complicated Linda’s role in collecting the segments when they were completed, as well, but she mitigated the risk of exposure to the virus by wearing a mask and insisting visitors wear a mask when they came to the house to drop the finished puzzles off, she said.

“If they didn’t bring (the segment) back to me, I had to load it in the car and surround it with blankets and drive about 10 miles an hour home, hoping nobody would rear end me,” she said with a laugh.

Another challenge arose when certain pieces of the puzzle came up missing. The puzzle maker’s instructions were to wait until all of the segments were assembled and then, if there were any missing pieces, to contact the company with the description of which pieces were needed, and the company would send replacements, the Dahlkoetters said.

But “they wouldn’t answer the calls,” Linda said.

Linda said she tried multiple times to contact the company and even reached out to the chamber of commerce in the New Jersey town where the company is based, but it was unable to offer additional help.

“I called Kodak, and they said their hands were tied. This company — Cra-Z-Art — they were the ones that had the say in stuff,” she said.

Jerry took matters into his own hands by making his own replacement pieces using clay, glue and a blown-up picture of the puzzle. It’s a trick he’s used on other puzzles in the past.

“There’s always a piece missing, it seems like,” Linda said.

The assembled puzzle will be on display from Thursday, March 10, through Saturday, April 9, at the Norfolk Arts Center. A private reception will be held with those who helped with the project’s assembly.

On Friday, March 4, Linda plans to take each of the segments to the arts center, where she said Northeast Community College building construction instructor Curtis Brandt and students will put together the frame and interlock the segments of the puzzle to get them ready for display.

Jerry said he would have built the frame himself if he was not in the nursing home; he’s thankful for the help they and everyone else — from those who donated money to buy the puzzle to those who helped put it together — has offered to finish this enormous project.

“It feels good,” he said. “I hope that people will come down to the arts center and look at it and enjoy it. And I hope it gets some people started putting puzzles together. It’s a good pastime for a family to work on.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Norfolk Daily News.